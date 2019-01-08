Close Call: Complex System Will Hit East Coast Hard, But Where?

A snowstorm will be heading East from the Midwest and arriving this weekend.

The question is what part of the East Coast will be most affected by the complex system?

If its current projected track does not change, the steadiest snow will fall south of the tristate area, with more than 6 inches of accumulation possible there and light snow here in this region. (See image above.)

But if the storm strengthens dramatically along the coast and turns northward, it would bring heavy snow to this area.

The high temperature each day through Monday will be at or below the freezing mark, making conditions ripe for snow for the weekend.

Thursday, Jan. 10 will be partly sunny, with a high around 32 and the wind-chill factor between 5 and 15 degrees with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday, Jan. 11 will be sunny with a high only in the upper-20s and a wind-chill value again between 5 and 15 degrees.

Saturday, Jan. 12 will be partly sunny and cold during the day with the high temperature reaching only 30.

The current window for snowfall is from 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

The high temperature for Sunday will be just below the freezing mark with mostly cloudy skies.

