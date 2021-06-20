Claudette Should Regain Strength As It Treks Toward Northeast: Here's What To Expect In Region

Tropical Storm turned Tropical Depression Claudette has pummeled the southeastern United States with high winds, heavy rain, scattered tornadoes, and life-threatening flash flooding over the weekend.

As of Sunday morning, June 20, Claudette, packed with sustained wind speeds of 30 miles per hour, is about 80 miles west-southwest of Atlanta and moving at about 15 miles per hour.

The storm has weakened as it tracks east but is expected to regain strength as it passes over North Carolina and into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning, June 21, when it could go back to being a tropical storm.

Claudette is expected to miss the Northeast due to a large front that should keep it out to see. (See the first image above.)

But that doesn't mean the effects of the storm won't be felt in the region as heavy thunderstorms are now expected on Tuesday, June 22.

Skies will be mainly clear on Father's Day which will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid 80s Sunday and high humidity. Winds will be calm. A pop-up afternoon shower is possible.

Monday will be partly sunny, warm, and even more humid, with a high temperature in the upper 80s and a chance for more showers and storms in the evening hours.

Showers will be likely Tuesday as Claudette moves off the coast. Scattered thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m. Tuesday, which will be cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

The chance for showers and storms will continue until about midnight, with rainfall amounts of about a half-inch to an inch are possible.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding Claudette's track and its possible impact on the region.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.