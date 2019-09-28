Chance For Showers, Thunderstorms After Mostly Sunny Start To Weekend

A system with showers and thunderstorms will move through the area overnight after a mostly sunny start to the weekend.

It will be mostly sunny during the day on Saturday, Sept. 28 with a high temperature in the mid to upper 70s.

The storm chance starts around 10 p.m. Saturday and continues through just before dawn on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Skies will brighten during the morning on Sunday, which will be sunny and breezy with the high temperature in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the north at between nine and 11 miles per hour with gusts up to 23 mph.

Monday, Sept. 30 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 70s.

