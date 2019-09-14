Chance For Showers, Storms Before Skies Brighten For Sunday

The next-to-last weekend of the summer will start off with a chance for showers and storms before things brighten up.

It won't be the best day for outdoor plans on Saturday, Sept. 14 as cloudy skies, scattered showers and cooler temperatures are expected through the day.

Temperatures will be comfortable in the low 70s with low humidity.

The shower chance starts around 3 p.m., with showers becoming likely after 8 p.m., with the possibility for storms.

A big change comes on Sunday, Sept. 15, which will be mostly sunny with more humidity and a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Monday, Sept. 16 will be partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees, and a slight chance for showers.

