Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Route 9W Lane Closure Scheduled In Rockland
Weather

Chance For Showers, Storms Before Skies Brighten For Sunday

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Clouds
Clouds Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The next-to-last weekend of the summer will start off with a chance for showers and storms before things brighten up.

It won't be the best day for outdoor plans on Saturday, Sept. 14 as cloudy skies, scattered showers and cooler temperatures are expected through the day.

Temperatures will be comfortable in the low 70s with low humidity.

The shower chance starts around 3 p.m., with showers becoming likely after 8 p.m., with the possibility for storms.

A big change comes on Sunday, Sept. 15, which will be mostly sunny with more humidity and a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Monday, Sept. 16 will be partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees, and a slight chance for showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.