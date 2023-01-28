Chance For New Round Of Rain Will Be Followed By Dip In Temps As Groundhog Day Nears

Punxsutawney Phil has one job.

And through the years, he's done it pretty well.

For the last three-quarters of a century, from his perch in Pennsylvania, the beloved groundhog has correctly predicted whether there will be an early spring 69 percent of the time, according to an Axios analysis of NOAA data.

But this year, the beloved critter's job might be a bit more complicated. After all, according to legend, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he does not, then spring will come early.

But as we approach Groundhog Day, on Thursday, Feb. 2, the first of Phil's options seems like it's already off the table. After all, how can there be "six more" weeks of winter, when in much of the Northeast, the season has not been winter-like at all.

But at least in the days leading up to Phil's early morning outing, it will feel like it.

After a chance for precipitation at the start of the week, widespread cold will set in. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

But that will be after temperatures are unseasonably high through the week.

In fact, the high temperature on Saturday, Jan. 28 will climb to around the 50-degree mark with mainly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase overnight into Sunday, Jan. 29 with a high temperature in the upper 40s to again around 50 degrees.

There will be a chance for rain and showers both Sunday afternoon and evening, lasting into early Monday afternoon, Jan. 30. Monday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

As the temperature falls Monday night, there should be snow showers in some spots.

The drop in temperatures starts on Tuesday, Jan. 31 which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will hover right around the freezing mark with a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be continued cold on Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Conditions will be brisk in the morning on Groundhog Day when Phil makes his appearance, and for now, skies are likely to be mostly cloudy, seemingly lessening the chances of seeing a shadow. But we don't want to steal Phil's thunder. So stay tuned.

