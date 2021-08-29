Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Those Not Vaccinated 11 Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized, NY DOH Study Says
Weather

Cat 4 Hurricane Ida Packing 150 MPH Winds As It Nears Landfall: Here's Latest Projected Path

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The latest projected path of Ida through Thursday, Sept. 2. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The latest timing and projected path for Hurricane Ida, released Sunday morning, Aug. 29 by the National Hurricane Center. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center
Projected rainfall amounts for Hurricane Ida. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at impacts from Hurricane Ida through the middle of this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Hurricane Ida is expected to be a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm when it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast.

Landfall is forecast for southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall as a Cat 3 hurricane.

Ida, the ninth-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season, is packing a wind speed of 150 miles per hour as it closes in on the coastline. That puts it just seven miles short of Category 5 status.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Ida could be the worst storm to hit the state since the 1850s.

After making landfall, Ida is expected to slowly move north and then northeast during the week.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for portions of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

  • For the latest projected path for Tropical Storm Ida, see the first and second images above.
  • For projected rainfall amounts for Hurricane Ida, click on the third image above.
  • For a look at the levels of impact of Ida by region, click on the fourth image above.

The storm strengthened on Friday, becoming larger, with hurricane -force-winds extending farther out from the storm's center.

Life-threatening storm surges of 7 to 11 feet are expected, along with widespread rainfall of 8 to 16 inches, with isolated amounts of as high as 20 inches of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center, which says potential impacts of the storm could be "devastating to catastrophic," and include:

  • Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures.
  • Complete destruction of mobile homes. 
  • Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. 
  • Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
  • Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.
  • Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.
  • Widespread power and communications outages.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.