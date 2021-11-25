Blustery Stretch With Frigid Wind Chills Will Be Followed By Potential Storm Bringing Snowfall

The long Thanksgiving weekend will start off with some seeing snow and slippery travel in parts of the Northeast and end with the chance for a more significant storm with the potential for snow which could cause delays for those heading back from the holiday.

The possible end-of-Thanksgiving weekend storm could result in the first accumulating snowfall of the season in major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Current models project the storm to be a Clipper system moving from west to east. (See the first image above.)

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25 will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Clouds will thicken Thanksgiving evening, leading to a round of mixed precipitation in the Northeast overnight into Black Friday, Nov. 26.

For a look at areas where showers (green) and snow showers (pink) are expected on Thanksgiving night, see the second image above.

For a look at areas where there could be slippery travel Thanksgiving night into Black Friday, click on the second image above.

There will be a chance of rain showers for the entire region until late in the morning on a brisk and blustery Black Friday before skies become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s, but wind gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hour will make it feel like it's in the 20s for much of the region. (Click on the fourth image above.)

The overnight low will fall to the upper 20s.

Saturday, Nov. 27 will be sunny with a high temperature near 40 and the overnight low in the mid 20s. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's in the single digits and teens for much of the region on Saturday. (Click on the fifth image above.)

Sunday, Nov. 28 will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

The Thanksgiving weekend-ending storm system is on track to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday morning, Nov. 29. It's too early to predict possible snowfall totals.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.