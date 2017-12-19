Contact Us
Big Chill, Change: Coldest Air Of Season Follows Days Of Wintry Mix, Snow Squalls

Joe Lombardi
It will be frigid on Thursday, Dec. 19, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between minus 5 degrees and zero degrees.
It will be frigid on Thursday, Dec. 19, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between minus 5 degrees and zero degrees. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

After back-to-back days of freezing, rain, sleet, snow and snow squalls, a cold area of high pressure will bring with it clear skies accompanied by frigid temperatures and some gusty winds into the weekend.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Thursday, Dec. 19: It will be sunny with the coldest air of the season and sub-zero wind-chill values. The high temperature will only be in the mid 20s. Winds between 14 and 17 mph with gusts up to 30 miles per hour will make it feel like it's between minus 5 degrees and zero.

Friday, Dec. 20: Another sunny, cold day, with a high temperature only around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Mostly sunny, with a high temperature near the freezing mark, and calmer winds.

Sunday, Dec. 22: The bitter cold stretch will end on a sunny day with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Monday, Dec. 23: The high temperature will rise to the mid 40s on another mostly sunny day.

