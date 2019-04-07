Big Change In Weather Pattern With Stormy Start To Workweek After Pleasant, Mild Weekend

There will be a big change in the weather pattern after a near-perfect spring weekend marked by mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

After another pleasant day on Sunday, April 7 with a mix of clouds and sun and a high temperature in the mid 60s, showers will arrive overnight. Up to a quarter of an inch of precipitation is possible by daybreak.

The morning commute on Monday, April 8 will be rainy with ponding possible on roadways in the area and another quarter-inch of precipitation expected during the day. Thunderstorms are possible late in the morning and during the afternoon. The high temperature will climb into the upper 60s.

Showers will taper off around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Tuesday will start off with partly sunny skies before becoming cloudy. There will be a chance of afternoon showers on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday, April 10 will be mostly sunny and cooler with high in the low 50s.

