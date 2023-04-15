Big Change In Weather Pattern: Separate Rounds Of Storms Possible As Temps Drop

Just days after the high temperature reached 90 degrees in some spots, there will be a blast of colder air along with a chance for separate rounds of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will begin to fall from west to east as a slow-moving low-pressure system moves through the region on Saturday afternoon, April 15, the National Weather Service says,

The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s.

After a sunny start, clouds will increase starting in the late morning with rain and showers possible, and a chance of thunderstorms through the early overnight.

Sunday, April 16 will start off with patchy morning fog. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a chance for showers, mainly in the morning. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-60s.

Showers will become likely overnight, with scattered thunderstorms possible before daybreak on Monday, April 17.

It will remain unsettled on Monday with areas of fog, mainly in the morning, showers at times, and a high temperature in the mid-60s.

In some pockets of the Northeast wind-chill values fall to around the freezing mark overnight Monday into Tuesday, April 18, and Tuesday into Wednesday, April 19, snow showers are possible.

Despite the brief summer preview, temperatures for the rest of the month into May should be more seasonable.

"Since the persistent area of high pressure along the southern Atlantic coast is likely to be hacked down, warmups, like the long-duration one from this week, will be non-existent," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "Any warmups into early May will be limited to just ahead of new surges of chilly air."

