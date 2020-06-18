Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming With Chance For Storms For Several Days

Get set for a big change in the weather pattern with warmer temperatures, higher humidity, showers at times and the possibility of thunderstorms flaring up at times over a period of several days.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Thursday, June 18: The high temperature will be around 80 degrees, but higher humidity will make it feel warmer on a mostly cloudy day with some peeks of sun. There will be a chance for afternoon showers.

Patchy fog will arrive overnight with the low temperature in the mid 60s.

Friday, June 19: Mostly cloudy and humid with the high temperature in the low 80s. As the storm system nears, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noontime until nightfall.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the low temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday, June 20: Partly sunny and warm with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s. There will be a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms starting at midday and through the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the high temperature in the upper 60s.

Sunday, June 21: It will be another partly sunny day with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s with showers and thunderstorms at times in the afternoon and at night.

Monday, June 22: It will be even warmer, with the high temperature in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. There could be showers and thunderstorms after noontime.

