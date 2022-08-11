Contact Us
Weather

Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming: Here's Five-Day Forecast

Joe Lombardi

Comfortable air will finally arrive on Friday, Aug. 12.

A "taste of fall" will be felt on Saturday, Aug. 13.


Much-awaited relief is finally coming after a prolonged sultry stretch of uncomfortable humid conditions that has lasted nearly a week and a half.

A round of scattered showers on Thursday, Aug. 11, mainly in the morning, will be followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon, with skies eventually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be in the mid 80s, and humidity levels will remain relatively high.

Then comes the big change, starting on Friday, Aug. 12, and courtesy of a slow-moving cold front making its way up from the south.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s and much more comfortable humidity levels. (See the first image above.)

"For some areas, the cold front will bring a taste of fall, which is a little over a month away," according to AccuWeather.com.

That "taste of fall" will also be felt on Saturday, Aug. 13, which will be a sunny and refreshing day, with a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Look for more of the same Sunday, Aug. 14, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

Clouds will thicken a bit on Monday, Aug. 15, which will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 80 degrees, and a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

