Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police: Girl Killed In Single-Vehicle Rockland Crash Involving Drunk Driver
Weather

Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Storm Systems Pushes Off Coast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the storm system on Sunday, April 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Temperatures will climb after the storm system moves off the coast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Get set for a big change in the weather pattern after a quick-moving storm system pushes out of the coast.

The storm, which brought periods of heavy rain, will wind down by around midday Sunday, April 25, followed by a period of scattered showers. A total of between a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected. (See the first image above.)

The high temperature will be in the low 60s Sunday.

A chance of showers will remain through mid-afternoon Sunday before skies slowly start to clear and conditions improve Sunday night as an area of high pressure arrives, leading to dry, breezy conditions to start the work week, followed by a big warmup. (Click on the second image above.)

Wind strength will be up to 20 miles per hour overnight.

Monday, April 26 will be sunny with the high temperature again in the low 60s. The strong winds out of the Northwest will continue, with gusts as high as 30 mph during the day.

Temperatures will rise as the week progresses, to around 70 degrees on Tuesday, April 27, and then the low 80s on Wednesday, April 28, with a mix of sun and clouds both days.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.