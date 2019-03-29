Big Change In Weather For Weekend: Here's What To Expect

Will March go out like a lamb?

A workweek marked by sunny skies and cold temperatures will be coming to an end, with a big change in the weather pattern through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb past 50 degrees with cloudy skies and showers at times through the end of the month.

Here's what to expect:

Friday, March 29: Cloudy and warmer, with a chance of showers throughout the day and a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Saturday, March 30: Mostly cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 50s during the day and evening, with a chance of showers overnight.

Sunday, March 31: Morning showers are likely on a mostly cloudy day with a high again in the mid 50s. Showers should taper off by around 2 p.m., but there will remain a slight chance of more showers through around 7 p.m. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible.

Monday, April 1: Sunny and colder, with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

