Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Band Of Snow Will Sweep Through Parts Of Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas where accumulating snow is expected.
A look at areas where accumulating snow is expected. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

As clouds increase and temperatures fall, a band of snow will sweep through parts of the region.

Areas farthest north of I-84 could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. (See image above.)

The time frame for the precipitation is from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 until late morning, and then again after 3 p.m. in areas north of I-84.

Areas south could see snow showers during that time.

Most of the day Tuesday will be partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the mid 40s.

Skies will clear Tuesday night, and temperatures will fall to the upper 20s, with wind-chill values between 20 and 25.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 will be sunny, breezy, and cold with a high near 40 and wind-chill values between 15 and 25. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.