Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Weather

As Major Storm Takes Aim On Parts Of East Coast, Here's What's In Store For This Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the Arctic blast that will make it feel like it's around zero degrees in the region. A look at the Arctic blast that will make it feel like it's around zero degrees in the region.
A look at the Arctic blast that will make it feel like it's around zero degrees in the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at projected snowfall accumulations for the storm Friday, Jan. 21 into Saturday, Jan. 22. A look at projected snowfall accumulations for the storm Friday, Jan. 21 into Saturday, Jan. 22.
A look at projected snowfall accumulations for the storm Friday, Jan. 21 into Saturday, Jan. 22. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

As a major winter storm takes aim on parts of the East Coast, a bitter blast of Arctic air accompanied by strong winds will make it feel like it's around zero in this region.

Friday, Jan. 21 will become mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 20s and wind-chill values between zero and 10 degrees as winds gust up to 20 miles per hour. (See the first image above.)

"Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves to minimize exposure to the wind," the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued early Friday morning.

The storm Friday into Saturday, Jan. 22 is now projected to track well south and east of this region.

Some areas in Virginia and North Carolina are expected to see 6 to 12 inches of accumulation. For projections, click on the second image above.

Saturday, Jan. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 20s and wind-chill values between -10 and zero degrees.

Sunday, Jan. 23 will be partly sunny with a high around 30 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.