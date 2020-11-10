Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Weather

Arriving Cold Front Will Bring Periods Of Rain, Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
The spring fling of sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures is about to come to an end as a soon-to-arrive cold front will bring a big change in the weather pattern.
Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

The spring fling of sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures is about to come to an end as a soon-to-arrive cold front will bring a big change in the weather pattern.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Mostly sunny with high temperatures climbing back to the low to mid 70s. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day will be cloudy with temps staying above average, with the high temperature in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive in the afternoon, beginning with showers after 3 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times in the evening and overnight with rainfall amounts of an inch or two across the region. 

Thursday, Nov. 12: Rain and showers will linger on a colder and raw day with the high temperature in the mid 50s and the overnight low in the mid 40s. Precipitation will wrap up late in the afternoon.

Friday, Nov. 13: Partly sunny with the high temperature in the mid 50s. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny and cool with the high temperature around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

