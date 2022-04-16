Arrival Of Colder Air Will Bring Chances For Snow In Some Spots As Potential Nor'easter Nears

The arrival of colder air will bring with it chances for some snow in parts of the region nearly a month after the start of spring and leading into the arrival of a potential Nor'easter.

"Spring is often a tug-of-war between winter and summer, but many might think snow is usually a thing of the past by the middle of April in much of the Northeast," according to AccuWeather.com. "However, that is often not the case as evidenced by the upcoming weather pattern, which will follow several days of warm weather that brought the return of 70-degree temperatures for some."

Saturday, April 16 will be mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and a high temperature in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The arrival of a cold front overnight with lead to a drop in temperatures. It will be accompanied by a chance of thunderstorms with showers and the possibility of some snow in parts of the Northeast in the areas shown in pink in the first image above.

Sunday, April 17 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature only in the upper 40s. There will be a chance for afternoon sprinkles.

Clouds will increase on Monday, April 18 and the high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Rain from the potential Nor'easter is expected to hold off until late Monday or Monday night, meaning conditions should be dry for the 126th Boston Marathon.

The current projected time frame for the Nor'easter is from early Monday evening until around midday on Tuesday, April 19. It's expected to bring rain and thunderstorms, along with snow showers and snow. (Click on the second image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

