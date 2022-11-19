Arrival Of Arctic Air Could Be Followed By Thanksgiving Weekend Storm

The arrival of an Arctic air mass from Canada has brought winter-like cold to the region which will be followed by the potential for a complex storm system Thanksgiving weekend.

But first, there will be a stretch of dry weather.

Saturday, Nov. 19 will be mostly sunny with strong winds that will make it feel like it's in the 20s although the actual high temperature will reach the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Look for more of the same on Sunday, Nov. 20, with even stronger winds, and gusts as high as between 30 and 35 miles per hour. The high temperature will hover around the 40-degree mark

Monday, Nov. 21 will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

It will remain mainly sunny Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s each.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The storm system now appears to be on track to arrive on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

"Combined with fresh cold air rushing in from Canada, a swath of snow could interrupt post-Thanksgiving travel in parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast from Friday into next weekend," according to AccuWeather.com.

Gusty winds are also possible from the system, AccuWeather.com said.

With the arrival of the system a week away, there is uncertainty surrounding its projected strength and timing.

