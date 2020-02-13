Arctic Blast Will Bring Dramatic Drop In Temperatures

A storm system that is sweeping through the Northeast will usher in a sharp blast of Arctic air that will bring about a dramatic drop in temperatures.

There will be rain through the mid-afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 13 with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

The unsettled stretch of weather will end with the arrival of a cold front bringing a dramatic drop in temperature overnight into Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14.

The overnight low will fall to the low to mid 20s

Friday will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 20s to around 30 and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Temperatures will drop to the upper single digits to around 10 degrees overnight into Saturday, Feb. 15.

The high temperature Saturday will be around 30 degrees with sunny skies.

