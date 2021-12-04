Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Weather

Active Weather Pattern Will Bring Separate Storms With Strong Wind Gusts, Snow

Joe Lombardi
Most of the region will see 30 to 50 mph wind gusts on Monday, Dec. 5 (light purple) with 50 to 70 mph gusts in some spots (dark purple). Most of the region will see 30 to 50 mph wind gusts on Monday, Dec. 5 (light purple) with 50 to 70 mph gusts in some spots (dark purple).
Most of the region will see 30 to 50 mph wind gusts on Monday, Dec. 5 (light purple) with 50 to 70 mph gusts in some spots (dark purple). Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Most of the Northeast will see rain (in green) from the storm system that will sweep through the region on Monday, Dec. 6. Most of the Northeast will see rain (in green) from the storm system that will sweep through the region on Monday, Dec. 6.
Most of the Northeast will see rain (in green) from the storm system that will sweep through the region on Monday, Dec. 6. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The time frame for the next storm system is late Tuesday, Dec. 7 into Wednesday, Dec. 8. The time frame for the next storm system is late Tuesday, Dec. 7 into Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The time frame for the next storm system is late Tuesday, Dec. 7 into Wednesday, Dec. 8. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An active weather pattern is on the way in which separate storms will bring rain, strong wind with gusts up 50 miles per hour, and snow.

A dry and chilly weekend will be followed by the quick-hitting storm systems.

The first storm, a frontal system, will sweep through on Monday, Dec. 6. Most of the region will see 30 to 50 mph wind gusts on Monday (light purple in the first image above) with 50 to 70 mph gusts in some spots (dark purple), according to AccuWeather.

Precipitation from that storm will mainly be rain (in green in the second image above).

The time frame for the next storm system is late Tuesday, Dec. 7 into Wednesday, Dec. 8. That system is likely to bring snowfall overnight into mid-Wednesday morning for much of the region. (Click on the third image above.) It's too early to project possible snowfall amounts.

The days leading up to the back-to-back storms will continue to be brisk.

Saturday, Dec. 4 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday, Dec. 5 will be mostly sunny and brisk during the day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s before the storm system arrives overnight.

Showers are expected to arrive just before daybreak on Monday and continue through the late morning on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature climbing to around 60 degrees. Winds will pick up as the day goes on with speeds of 12 to 18 mph with the stronger gusts.

