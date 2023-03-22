Active Weather Pattern Arrives That Will Last Into Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

After several days of sunny and dry weather, an active pattern has arrived that will last into the weekend.

Clouds started to thicken early Wednesday morning, March 22. The high temperature will reach the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

As a cold front moves through Thursday, March 23 into Friday, March 24, rainfall may arrive as soon as overnight Wednesday with rainfall accumulations through Thursday of about a quarter inch for the area, according to the weather service.

Thursday will be cloudy and seasonable with a high temperature climbing to around the 60-degree mark in most areas. Showers are likely from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. More showers are possible Thursday night.

Friday will be cloudy and mainly dry with a high temperature in the low to mid-50s. There is a slight chance of stray showers at times.

Saturday, March 25 will see the most stormy day of the week with sleet possible before noontime in areas farther inland, followed by rain, which could be heavy at times, during the day and into the evening.

It will be chillier with the high temperature ranging from the low to mid-40s.

Rain should wrap up around midnight on Sunday, March 26, followed by cleaning, leading to a mainly dry and breezy day with a high temperature in the low to mid-50s. Scattered showers could linger at times in areas farther north.

