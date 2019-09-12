Accumulating Snow Now Possible From Slow-Moving Storm System

After a brief warmup to start the week, rain will turn to snow at the tail-end of a slow-moving storm system sweeping through the area, with accumulating snowfall now possible.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Monday, Dec. 9: Rain will be heavy at times. It will be breezy and warmer, with a high temperature in the mid 50s. Rain will continue overnight with the temperature holding steady in the 50s. Up to three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible during the day, with another half-inch possible overnight.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: There will be showers, mainly late in the morning and early in the afternoon, on a cloudy day with a high temperature rising to the upper 50s to near 60 in the area. A new round of rain will then arrive and continue at times through the evening, accompanied by a gradual drop in temperatures. Areas farther north will see snow showers at times in the evening. As the overnight low falls to right around the freezing mark, much of the region will see a mix of snow and rain before daybreak. About a half-inch of accumulation is possible before dawn.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: The drop in temperatures will continue during the day with the high temperature only in the mid 30s. Snow is possible at times during the morning throughout the area, including Long Island. New snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible before the storm system final moves out around noontime.

Thursday, Dec. 12: Sunny and sharply colder with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Friday, Dec. 13: Partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high temperature around 40 to 42 degrees.

