Watch Live - Work In Progress: Crews Repair Fire-Damaged I-95 Stretch

Crews are working around the clock to repair a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut after a fire involving a tanker with 8,500 of gallons of gas has caused its closure for days.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has installed a live webcam at the site. The image here was captured around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

 Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Transportation
See for yourself.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has installed a live webcam at the site, which can be watched 24/7 here.

The blaze broke out after a crash on Thursday, May 2 in Norwalk near exits 14 and 15 between the truck and a passenger vehicle at around 6 a.m. 

The freight tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle were located 150 feet east of the Fairfield Avenue overpass, while the petroleum tanker truck was directly under it.

The stretch of the roadway is expected to reopen on Monday, May 6. No specific time for the reopening has been announced, and it's possible it could remain closed beyond Monday.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

