Hudson Valley Man Admits Selling Fentanyl In Deadly Overdose, DA Says

Orange County resident Timothy Lempicki, age 36, of Washingtonville, a village in Blooming Grove, pled guilty on Wednesday, April 3, to the crimes of manslaughter and criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with the death of a man who was found dead in New Windsor on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

An autopsy revealed that the man had died due to a fatal overdose of fentanyl, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

At the time that he pled guilty, Lempicki admitted that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the village of Washingtonville, he sold the fentanyl to the deceased man.

Lempicki also admitted that at the time he sold the drug, he knew and consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the drug might have a lethal effect on the person he sold it to, the DA's Office said.

Lempicki, who faces years in prison, is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on June 24.

The Village of Washingtonville Police Department and the Town of New Windsor Police Department investigated the circumstances under which the man died, aided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner.

"The lethal nature of fentanyl has been well documented and well-publicized, and this defendant knew the danger he was placing the victim in when he sold these drugs," said Hoovler. "Drug dealers must be held accountable for the death and damage that they cause."

