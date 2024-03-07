Video Shows Moment Wrong-Way Thruway Driver Went Off Overpass

The Albany County incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem.

New York State Police said an 84-year-old man from New Hampshire suffered a medical emergency that caused him to drive the wrong way.

Video taken by another motorist and shared on the Albany subReddit shows the SUV avoided hitting numerous oncoming vehicles before going off an overpass.

Troopers said the driver was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center after suffering only minor injuries in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved. Police said impairment was not a factor.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.