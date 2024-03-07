Fair 43°

SHARE

Video Shows Moment Wrong-Way Thruway Driver Went Off Overpass

A cell phone camera was rolling when an elderly, wrong-way driver went off an overpass on the Thruway.

Dashcam footage of the moment an 84-year-old wrong-way driver went off a Thruway overpass in Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 5.&nbsp;

Dashcam footage of the moment an 84-year-old wrong-way driver went off a Thruway overpass in Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 5. 

 Photo Credit: Reddit/ScurvySteveXXL
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The Albany County incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem.

New York State Police said an 84-year-old man from New Hampshire suffered a medical emergency that caused him to drive the wrong way.

Video taken by another motorist and shared on the Albany subReddit shows the SUV avoided hitting numerous oncoming vehicles before going off an overpass.

Troopers said the driver was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center after suffering only minor injuries in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved. Police said impairment was not a factor.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE