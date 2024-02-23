Fatal Crash: Longtime High School Football Coach ID'd As Victim In Hudson Valley

The collision took place in Orange County around 10:50 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20 near exit 39 on the eastbound side of I-84 in the town of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Rogue struck the guide rail and flipped into the center median.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Hartford County, Connecticut resident Charles Drury, age 77, of Bristol, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drury's wife, Clare, a passenger, was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh in serious condition.

Drury was a much beloved former Pomperaug High School football coach who also served as an assistant coach at Southington High.

He coached football in Connecticut 40 years.

"It is with profound sadness that the Drury family announces the passing of their beloved father, husband, grandfather, and friend Coach Chuck," Southington High School Football said on Facebook. "We are keeping the Drury family in our thoughts and prayers."

