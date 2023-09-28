Overcast 53°

Vehicle Plows Through Front Of Rockland County Restaurant, Police Say

A Hudson Valley restaurant has a mess to clean up after a vehicle drove through the front.

A vehicle drove into the front of the SushiVille restaurant in Rockland County.
Kathy Reakes
The crash took place in Rockland County in the village of Sloatsburg around 8 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 28 at 67 Orange Turnpike at the SushiVille restaurant.

According to Ramapo Police, the vehicle drove into the front of the restaurant taking out a section of wall and a plate glass window.

The Sloatsburg Fire Department and the Village of Sloatsburg building inspectors are on the scene assessing the damage to the building. 

There are no injuries reported at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

