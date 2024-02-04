US Presidential Scholar: Student From Hudson Valley Named Candidate For Top Honor

Daniel Ndocaj, a senior at Byram Hills High School in Armonk, has been selected as a candidate for the US Presidential Scholars Program, the Byram Hills Central School District announced on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The federal program, created in 1964, recognizes the country's most distinguished graduating seniors and is one of the nation's highest honors for a high school student.

According to district officials, Ndocaj was one of the more than 5,000 students chosen as a candidate for the program, which recognizes both academic achievement and high scores on the SAT or ACT.

Ndocaj said he was excited to be a part of the program.

"I’m honored to receive this recognition,” he said, adding, "It means a lot to me.”

Byram Hills school staff also raved about Ndocaj's achievement.

"Congratulations to Daniel on receiving this honor," said Principal Christopher Walsh, who continued, "Daniel is a highly dedicated student and we are proud of this recognition."

Ndocaj's school counselor, Gary McCarthy, had good things to say: "I am thrilled that Daniel has been recognized as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. He is a gifted student who not only excels in all academic areas, he also possesses extraordinary aptitude for sophisticated scientific inquiry and research."

Ndocaj's selection as a candidate for the program is certainly not his only achievement, as he is also a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program and was even chosen as one of 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which recognized him for his original scientific research.

As for what comes next, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars will soon review the semifinalists’ applications and choose up to 161 students as US Presidential Scholars. Those chosen will also receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion.

