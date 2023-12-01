US House Expels NY Rep. George Santos In Historic Vote

An expulsion resolution brought by California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia overwhelmingly passed with 311 "yes" votes to 114 "no" votes on Friday, Dec. 1.

The resolution required a two-thirds majority vote in order to pass.

Santos – a Long Island Republican whose 3rd District includes parts of Nassau County and Queens – becomes only the sixth federal lawmaker in American history to be expelled from office.

Under House rules his expulsion took effect immediately, stripping him of the power to speak or vote on the House floor, use Capitol facilities, or use his Congressionally issued computer and cell phone.

The disgraced Santos left the House chamber before voting was completed. He did not address reporters as he left the Capitol building and entered a waiting car.

By law, Gov. Kathy Hochul has 10 days to issue a proclamation for a special election. The election must be scheduled 60 to 70 days from the date the proclamation is issued.

Hochul previously said she would call for a special election "as soon as possible" should Santos resign or be expelled.

"I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York's 3rd District," Hochul said on X following the vote. "The people of Long Island deserve nothing less."

The move was celebrated by several of Santos’ former Republican colleagues, including New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who said on X it “removed a stain from this institution” and allowed 3rd District constituents “to select a representative who is not engrossed in scandals.”

Friday’s historic ouster came weeks after the House Ethics Committee – made up of five Republicans and five Democrats – released a damning report unanimously concluding there was “substantial evidence” that Santos had broken the law.

Included in the report are allegations that he spent campaign money on the pornography site OnlyFans and at luxury store Hermes.

The committee said it was “immediately” referring its allegations to the Department of Justice.

Santos found himself in the committee’s sights in March 2023 after admitting that he lied about much of his background leading up to the 2022 election, including where he worked and went to school.

He is already facing a total of 23 federal criminal counts, including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

Two of his former campaign staffers have already pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

Santos is scheduled to stand trial in September 2024.

The last member of Congress to be expelled from office was Ohio Democratic Rep. James Traficant in 2002 following convictions for bribery, racketeering, and tax evasion.

