ID Released For 66-Year-Old Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Orange County resident Michael Tornatore, age 66, was killed around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Newburgh.

Responding officers found a 2005 Lexus that was involved in a one-car rollover accident, said Lt Peter Talarico of the town of Newburgh Police.

Talarico said a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 9W when it appears the Lexus crossed into the opposite lane of travel, struck a guardrail, and came to rest on an embankment.

Tornatore, a resident of the town of Newburgh who was the sole occupant, was treated at the scene and transported to St Luke's Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While the accident is still being investigated, there does not appear to be any criminality at this time, Talarico said.

