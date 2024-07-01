Fair 79°

Update: New Bridge For Pedestrians, Cyclists Installed Over Thruway

Following a busy night of extensive road work, a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge has been installed over the New York Thruway in Westchester, officials announced. 

A new pedestrian and bicycle bridge was installed over the Thruway in Tarrytown.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: NYS Thruway Authority
The 270-foot-long bridge was installed on Saturday morning, June 29 along Route 9 (South Broadway) over Interstate 87 in Tarrytown, the New York State Thruway Authority announced. 

The bridge is part of a $13.9 million multimodal project to extend the new Tappan Zee Bridge side path one mile south to Lyndhurst Mansion. When the project is finished at the end of the year, pedestrians and cyclists who use the side path will be able to connect with the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail. 

The installation process caused temporary lane closures on southbound and northbound lanes of I-87 through Friday night, June 28. 

Although the bridge installation is complete, the project is also causing lane reductions on Route 9 over the Thruway until mid-July. Crews will also add a second left-turn lane from South Broadway to the southbound I-87 entrance ramp. 

Construction crews will undertake more work related to the project in late summer and early fall, officials said. More information about the project can be viewed by clicking here. 

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

