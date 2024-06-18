New Details Released After Justin Timberlake Nabbed For DWI In Hamptons

Timberlake, age 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, after he was stopped driving a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Avenue, according to the Sag Harbor Village Police.

Police said Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign and for "failing to maintain his lane of travel."

An investigation determined that Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition, police added.

He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

He was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment.

Timberlake, wearing jeans and white sneakers, was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court around 9:30 a.m., where he was released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty.

His attorney is high-powered Ed Burke Jr., of Sag Harbor.

A spokesperson for Timberlake did not immediately respond to an email seeking a statement from the star.

