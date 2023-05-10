Update: Biden's Visit To Cause Traffic, Road Closures In Hudson Valley

Biden is set to speak at SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla on Wednesday, May 10 at 1 p.m. to give remarks regarding increasing the country's debt ceiling to avoid a government default.

According to Mount Pleasant Police, his visit will cause increased traffic and temporary road closures on the following streets surrounding the college:

Grasslands Road;

Bradhurst Avenue.

Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes to avoid the area surrounding the college between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As part of his visit, Biden will also call on ensuring that programs such as veterans’ health care visits, teachers and school support staff, and Meals on Wheels for seniors are fully funded, according to New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman's office.

Republicans are currently willing to raise the debt limit in exchange for spending cuts, and Biden met leaders of Congress on Tuesday to make progress on an agreement ahead of the June 1 default deadline, according to multiple reports.

