The body was found in Putnam County on Tuesday, April 16 in the area of Ice Pond Road in Patterson, Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police said on Wednesday, April 24.

The investigation to identify the remains is still in its "infancy," Hicks said, adding that no official connections to any missing persons cases have yet been made.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

