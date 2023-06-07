Smoky Skies: Hochul Warns NY School Districts To Suspend Outdoor Activities

In a statement on Wednesday, June 7, Hochul said much of the state would be in an air quality index of "unhealthy to very unhealthy" for most of the day as a result of smoke from Canadian wildfires that has drifted into the Northeast.

According to Hochul, schools in New York City, Syracuse, and Rochester have already suspended outdoor school activities as a result of the smoke.

"I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts to suspend outdoor school activities and strongly urge those who have not yet done so to follow suit," Hochul said.

Air quality warnings have been issued by both the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Department of Health since Monday, June 5 as a result of the pollution, which has filled the air with fine particulates that can create health problems.

According to the Putnam County Health Department, this air pollution can cause the following health effects for members of sensitive groups who spend time outdoors:

Eye, nose, and throat irritation;

Coughing;

Sneezing;

Runny nose;

Shortness of breath.

Health officials added that moving indoors would reduce exposure to pollutants.

An air quality alert was also issued in the Northeast by the National Weather Service. This alert will stay in effect until midnight Thursday, June 8.

