Pair Of Powerball Tickets Purchased In Hudson Valley Win $50K Each

According to the New York Lottery Office, 14 people across the state won third-prize cash. The two in the Hudson Valley were sold in

Dutchess County in Hyde Park at the Smokes 4 Less store on Albany Post Road.

Orange County in Middletown at the 302 Petroleum Inc. located at 2580 Route 302.

The prize-winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and a Powerball of 10.

To win a third prize, players need to match four correct numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

