Injured Victims From PA Trump Rally ID'd By Police

David Dutch, 57 of New Kensington, PA, and James Copenhaver, 74 of Moon Township, PA, have serious injuries following the shooting by Thomas Matthew Crooks at the Trump rally on Saturday, July 13 but were listed in stable condition on Sunday, July 14, state police explained.

Former fire chief, Corey Comperatore, 50 of Sarver, was identified as the man who was shot dead, as Daily Voice previously reported.

US Representative Ronny Johnson of Texas's 13th District's family was in the audience and his nephew was grazed in the neck, but he was not counted among those injured as he was treated at the scene, Daily Voice reported.

“These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. “The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues.”

United States and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have been ordered to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Corey Comperatore, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a press conference, adding that he "extends the prayers of all Pennsylvanians to the two Pennsylvanians who remain hospitalized and their families," as stated in the PSP release.

A GoFundMe has been authorized by former president Donald Trump to help the victims and their families.

Click here for the details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.