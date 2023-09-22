Tropical System With Drenching Downpours, Dangerous Winds Takes Aim At Region: Here's Timing

The system, which will move into this region overnight Friday, Sept. 22 into Saturday, Sept. 23, and continue well into Saturday evening, "is expected to become a tropical storm and come onshore over North Carolina, then weaken as it makes its way toward our area," according to the National Weather Service.

A tropical storm warning extends from coastal North Carolina to Delaware. If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Ophelia, the next name on the list for 2023 Atlantic storms.

"Tropical-storm-force gusts of 40-60 mph will impact areas from eastern North Carolina to southern New England," according to AccuWeather.com.

Wind gusts are expected to be highest along the coast.

It will be mostly sunny Friday with high temperatures in the low 70s, and an overnight low in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase Friday afternoon and evening.

There will be rain throughout the day and evening on Saturday, the first day of autumn.

Around 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall is expected from the storm with locally higher amounts.

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the mid-60s.

It will remain mostly cloudy Sunday, Sept. 24 with a chance of rain during the day and again at night. The high temperature will be in the upper 60s.

Morning showers are possible on Monday, Sept. 25, followed by gradual clearing with a high temperature of around 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

It will be partly sunny Tuesday, Sept. 26 with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

