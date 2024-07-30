Tropical System In Atlantic Could Become Named Storm, Affect East Coast: What To Know Now

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical depression could form late this week while the system is near the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas. (See the first image above.)

It could become a named storm as soon as this weekend. If that's the case, it will be called Debby.

“Right now, this tropical rainstorm has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a named storm no sooner than this weekend or early next week," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

For the projected movement of the system from Friday, Aug. 2, to Monday, Aug. 5, click on the second image above.

"A large tropical wave, centered several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is currently producing limited shower activity due to environmental dry air," stated the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday morning. "Conditions are projected to become more conducive for development over the warmer waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

"As a result, a tropical depression could potentially form late this week while the system is near the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas.

"Those with interests in the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and the southeastern US should closely monitor the progress of this system."

According to AccuWeather: "Should the storm track north of the big islands in the northern Caribbean later this week, it would more likely become a concern for the Bahamas and the East Coast of the US."

