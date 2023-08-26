Tropical System Expected To Become Hurricane Heads Toward East Coast: Here's Projected Path

Tropical Depression 10 formed late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It is expected to strengthen the next couple of days and become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, bringing a potential dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and strong winds to parts of the west coast of Florida and the Florida panhandle by the middle of next week, the hurricane center said.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread to the southeastern US by mid to late next week.

According to forecast models, it's expected to make landfall in the US.

For its current projected path and timing, see the image above.

Idalia is the next name on the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names.

