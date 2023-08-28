Tropical Storm Idalia Expected To Become Major Hurricane: Latest Projected Path, Timing

Idalia formed late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26 as a tropical depression before being upgraded on Sunday, Aug. 27, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's expected to become a Category 1 and then Cat 2 hurricane as it reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, Aug. 28 before expected landfall north of Tampa, Florida on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Forecasters say it could hit Cat 3 status around the time it reaches land.

States of emergency have been issued in 33 counties along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle, where power outages, storm surges, and winds up to 115 miles per hour are expected.

As of around 7 a.m. Monday, Idalia was about 120 miles south of western Cuba, moving north at about seven miles per hour, with winds of around 65 mph.

For Idalia's current projected path and timing, see the image above or click here for the National Hurricane Center's latest update on Idalia.

View the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.