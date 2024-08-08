Tropical Storm Debby To Bring Downpours, Flooding, Possible Tornadoes To NY, Hochul Warns

According to Hochul, the remnants of Debby are expected to merge with another storm system and arrive in the state midday on Friday, Aug. 9, bringing 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions.

The heaviest downpours are predicted to begin on Friday afternoon and continue into the evening hours, with some parts getting as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain. This could cause flooding in urban poor-drainage areas and in rivers, according to Hochul.

"As we prepare for flood conditions, it is critical that New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions," Hochul said, adding, "My administration will continue to monitor and deploy necessary resources to impacted areas across the state.”

In the mid-Hudson and Long Island regions, isolated severe storms may bring strong wind gusts up to between 35 and 45 miles per hour. Brief tornadoes are also possible during the storm, Hochul said, adding that power outages and tree damage are certainly in the cards.

To prepare for the onslaught, several state agencies, including the Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority, are mobilizing equipment and personnel to help with the storm response, including the clearing of drains and culverts.

Those traveling during the storm should avoid driving on flooded roads and abandon their vehicles if water begins rising rapidly around it, officials said.

