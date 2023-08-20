Fair 66°

SHARE

Tropical Depression Forms In Atlantic With 4 Other Areas To Watch

As southern California braces for its first tropical storm in decades, activity is now starting to pick up in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Depression 6 formed on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Depression 6 formed on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to the National Hurricane Center. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center
In addition to Tropical Depression 6, there are four other areas in the Atlantic basin where there is the potential for tropical systems to develop.
In addition to Tropical Depression 6, there are four other areas in the Atlantic basin where there is the potential for tropical systems to develop. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Tropical Depression 6 formed on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's located in the Central Atlantic, has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, and is moving west at about 15 mph. (See the image above.)

According to correct projections, the depression does not pose a risk to land.

But there are four other areas in the tropical basin where there is the potential for tropical systems to develop.

These areas stretch to Africa's western coast, where a tropical depression or storm could form over the next several days, according to AccuWeather.com.

For a look at those areas, and potential dates for development, click on the second image above.

The next tropical storms that develop in the Atlantic basin will take the names Emily and Franklin, in that order.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE