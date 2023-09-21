New Update: 1 Dead In I-84 Bus Crash With 50 HS Students Aboard In Orange County, Officials Say

Three of the injuries are reportedly serious.

Read the new, updated story here - New Info: 2 Dead, 5 Critically Injured In HS I-84 Bus Crash In Orange County

The incident took place in Orange County in Wawayanda near Exit 15 around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said I-84 westbound will be closed at exit 15A with detours in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, Nevel added.

The students are from Farmingdale High School located in Nassau County on Long Island, CNN reported.

The bus was on its way to Greeley, Pennsylvania for band camp, CNN reported.

Farmingdale High School officials said they could not comment on the crash.

Nevel said a reunification center has been set up at the Orange County Community College - Diana Physical Education Building located at 9 East Conklin Ave., in Middletown.

Additional information is expected to be released by New York State Police early Thursday evening at a news conference.

