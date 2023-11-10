Travel Alert: Lane Closures Expected On I-87/I-287 For Bridge Work In Rockland County

The work will take place in Rockland County beginning Friday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Nov. 13, said the New York State Thruway Authority.

During the work, motorists should expect travel lane closures on the northbound Thruway (I-87/I-287) in Monsey between exit 14A (New Jersey – Garden State Parkway) and exit 14B (Airmont - Montebello - Airmont Road) to safely facilitate critical bridge deck repair work, officials said.

Delays are expected and motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while this work occurs.

Beginning around 9 p.m., Friday, only one of three northbound travel lanes will be open to traffic. A second travel lane is anticipated to reopen sometime after 7 a.m. Saturday, as traffic will be shifted into temporary lanes on the left side of the highway, including the shoulder.

This temporary traffic pattern is needed to facilitate repairs to a deteriorated portion of the concrete deck on the bridge over Saddle River Road in Monsey.

Crews will remove the deteriorated portion of the bridge deck and pour new concrete over the weekend. The concrete will need to cure and harden to a specific strength, which may take up to 24 hours.

While every effort will be made to have all three northbound lanes open by Monday morning, one travel lane may remain closed, potentially impacting both the morning and evening commutes.

"In this scenario, we expect that all travel lanes will be available for use early on Tuesday morning," Thruway officials said.

Flaggers will direct motorists and pedestrians on Saddle River Road during the work.

During this work, all three travel lanes in the southbound direction near the construction zone will remain open. However, two southbound lanes are scheduled to close the following weekend (Nov. 18-19) to complete additional repairs on the bridge, weather permitting.

Only one southbound lane will be available to motorists in the work zone; more details will be provided next week.

