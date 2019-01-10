Starting Date Set For Harriman Toll Plaza Demolition

Demolition of the Harriman toll plaza on the New York State Thruway has a starting date, following the Thruway Authority’s transition to cashless tolls in the Hudson Valley.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 14, a Westchester contracting company will begin demolition in Harriman, as the state continues a $13.9 million plan to convert plazas in the region to cashless, all-electronic tolls.

There isn’t expected to be any change in traffic patterns initially, though as the demolition continues, motorists may see temporary alterations.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, “the conversion of the final two barriers mark a significant milestone as the implementation of cashless tolling continues on the NYS Thruway system-wide by the end of 2020. As this historic transition progresses, we urge motorists to sign up for E-ZPass, the most convenient and cost-effective way to pay tolls along the Thruway and across the state.”

According to the Thruway Authority, cashless tolling will be fully implemented at all seven of the Thruway’s fixed-price barriers by the end of 2020. In addition to the New Rochelle and Spring Valley Toll Barriers, the Thruway Authority’s other cashless tolling barriers include the new Tappan Zee Bridge, North and South Grand Island Bridges (I-190), Harriman Toll Barrier (I-87), and Yonkers Toll Barrier (I-87).

“The New York State Thruway Authority (Authority) implemented cashless tolling at the Harriman Toll Barrier in September 2018, which complements the $150 million reconstruction of the Woodbury Transit and Economic Hub , ensuring that motorists driving through this interchange will be able to pass through more quickly,” officials announced in a statement.

“The Authority converted the toll barrier for northbound traffic seeking to access Woodbury Common and NY Route 17 to cashless tolling. For southbound traffic from the Thruway's ticketed portion of the system, two toll lanes remain in place until 2020, when the Thruway converts to cashless tolling system-wide.”

