Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Traffic

Single-, Double-, Triple-Lane Closures Scheduled Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A new round of lane closures has been announced near the new Tappan Zee Bridge.
A new round of lane closures has been announced near the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Tappan Zee Constructors

Planned roadway improvement projects on the New York State Thruway near the new Tappan Zee Bridge will lead to multiple lane closures for several days in Westchester.

Tappan Zee Constructors is scheduled to close multiple lanes beginning on Monday, Sept. 16 near the bridge landings.

On Monday, Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Wednesday, Sept .18, there will be two right lanes closed no later than 9 p.m. and three lanes closed beginning at 11 p.m. near exit 10.

On Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20, there will be one lane closed in both directions near the exit. All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. the following day.

A complete list of planned closures can be found above.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.