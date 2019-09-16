Single-, Double-, Triple-Lane Closures Scheduled Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

Planned roadway improvement projects on the New York State Thruway near the new Tappan Zee Bridge will lead to multiple lane closures for several days in Westchester.

Tappan Zee Constructors is scheduled to close multiple lanes beginning on Monday, Sept. 16 near the bridge landings.

On Monday, Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Wednesday, Sept .18, there will be two right lanes closed no later than 9 p.m. and three lanes closed beginning at 11 p.m. near exit 10.

On Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20, there will be one lane closed in both directions near the exit. All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. the following day.

A complete list of planned closures can be found above.

