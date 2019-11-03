Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Traffic

Route 32 Closure Scheduled

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of an upcoming road closure on Route 32. Photo Credit: File
A single lane closure is scheduled for Route 32 northbound and southbound between James Street and West Bridge Street in the Ulster County village of Saugerties, according to the NYSDOT. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of an upcoming road closure on Route 32.

The Department says that a road closure is scheduled for Route 32 northbound and southbound between James Street and West Bridge Street in the Ulster County village of Saugerties.

The road is scheduled to close weekly starting Monday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists should plan accordingly, follow the posted detour and anticipate possible delays, the NYSDOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.