Route 32 Closure Scheduled

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of an upcoming road closure on Route 32.

The Department says that a road closure is scheduled for Route 32 northbound and southbound between James Street and West Bridge Street in the Ulster County village of Saugerties.

The road is scheduled to close weekly starting Monday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice while crews perform maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists should plan accordingly, follow the posted detour and anticipate possible delays, the NYSDOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

