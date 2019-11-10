Contact Us
Route 17 Traffic Stoppages Scheduled

Valerie Musson
Traffic stoppages are scheduled for Route 17 eastbound and westbound between Exit 127 (Route 17M) and Exit 131 (Route 17/32) in the Orange County village of Chester and the towns of Blooming Grove, Monroe and Woodbury, the NYSDOT says.
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a series of upcoming traffic stoppages on Route 17.

The Department says traffic stoppages are scheduled for Route 17 eastbound and westbound between Exit 127 (Route 17M) and Exit 131 (Route 17/32) in the Orange County village of Chester and the towns of Blooming Grove, Monroe and Woodbury.

The stoppages will occur Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. while crews perform highway work permit work, weather permitting.

During these times, motorists should plan accordingly, seek alternate routes where possible and anticipate delays, the NYSDOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

